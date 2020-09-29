Global  
 

Google remembers iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal with a special doodle

Zee News Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Google on Tuesday (September 29) remembered iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal who is India's first female actors to get recognition globally. The special doodle has her animated picture in a classical dance posture with floral background. The special doodle on Zohra Segal is designed by artist Parvati Pillai.
