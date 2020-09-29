|
Google celebrates the work of Zohra Sehgal with a doodle
Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Google on Tuesday celebrated the work of iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Sehgal with a doodle. On this day in 1946, Sehgal's "Neecha Nagar" was released at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie, according to Google, Indian cinema's first international critical success. It won the festival's highest honour: the Palme d’Or prize.
