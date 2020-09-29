Global  
 

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath government over declining law and order in UP; demands strict action in Hathras gangrape case

Zee News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the declining law and order situation in the state and sought strict action in the Hathras gangrape and murder case.
