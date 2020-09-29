Priyanka Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath government over declining law and order in UP; demands strict action in Hathras gangrape case

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates



Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 58 minutes ago

Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out



A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras. The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:20 Published 2 hours ago