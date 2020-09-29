Global  
 

School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Schools to open for all classes in Unlock 5.0! Know the government's plan

DNA Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
School Reopen in Unlock 5: Separate gates may be used for children to enter and exit from the school instead of one. Not more than 20 students may be allowed in a single class. Students will not be allowed to share their lunch boxes with fellow students. It will be clear in the Unlock 5.0 guidelines only that children will be...
News video: Unlock 5: More economic activites likely, cinema halls may resume operations

Unlock 5: More economic activites likely, cinema halls may resume operations 02:32

 India is gearing up for Unlock 5, which is set to begin on and from October 1. Unlock 4 saw significant relaxations like resumption of Metro services and partial reopening of schools for classes 9-12. As the country nears the conclusion of Unlock 4, which began on September 1, speculations are...

