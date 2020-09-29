Global  
 

UP: Opposition demands swift justice for Hathras rape victim in fast-track court

DNA Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government following the death of the 19-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, the opposition parties in the state demanded prosecution of the four culprits in a fast-track court.
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Reports of gang-rape victim's tongue being chopped off false: Hathras District Magistrate

 The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died this morning at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
DNA

By-election in 56 assembly seats across country on November 3, includes 28 from Madhya Pradesh

 By-elections on 56 assembly constituency across states include 28 from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Gujarat, seven from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Jharkhand,..
DNA

You are accountable for safety of women in UP: Priyanka to Adityanath

 The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on September 14. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was..
IndiaTimes

19-year-old Dalit teen, gang-raped in UP's Hathras, passes away

 The 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped by four men in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh four days passed away on Tuesday morning. She was struggling for her life..
DNA

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras gang rape: India victim's death sparks outrage

 The 19-year-old woman died after fighting for her life in a hospital for two weeks.
BBC News

Hathras Gangrape Victim Death Case: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi Adityanath on women safety, Mayawati demands justice

 Politics has erupted after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim on Tuesday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati tweeted on..
DNA

Safdarjung Hospital hospital in India


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

