UP: Opposition demands swift justice for Hathras rape victim in fast-track court Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government following the death of the 19-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, the opposition parties in the state demanded prosecution of the four culprits in a fast-track court. 👓 View full article

