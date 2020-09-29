|
Serum Institute to manufacture 200mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
A further collaboration among the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for India and low-and middle income countries.
This...
|
|
|
