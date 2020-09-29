Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra's Palghar district on alert over Congo fever; all you need to know

DNA Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The Palghar administration on Tuesday asked authorities to stay alert against a possible spread of the Congo fever in the Maharashtra district.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre [Video]

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger through the heart of the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra took part in the interaction. They shared their views on farm laws and raised concerns over minimum support price. The 10-minute-long interaction was telecast on Gandhi's social media handles. "The three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts. We need to oppose this not just for farmers but also for the country," the Congress leader said. President Kovind gave his assent to the controversial farm bills on Sunday. The three bills were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:59Published

Ramdas Athawale to Shiv Sena: Reunite with BJP to form government in Maharashtra

 Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday asked the Shiv Sena to reunite with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra and also suggested a power-sharing formula..
IndiaTimes

Palghar Palghar District in Maharashtra, India

1 dead, 3 injured after fire breaks out at chemical factory in Palghar [Video]

1 dead, 3 injured after fire breaks out at chemical factory in Palghar

At least one person died, and three were seriously injured after a fire broke out at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Maharashtra's Palghar on August 17. Fire tenders are on spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert [Video]

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane [Video]

Continuous downpour leads to waterlogging, flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Thane

Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Waterlogging was seen in Vandana Cinema area of Thane district in Maharashtra. There..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
Rain Mumbai [Video]

Rain Mumbai

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

What's the status of Sushant Singh Rajput probe? Maharashtra minister asks CBI

 Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister on Monday sought answers from the Central...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express

Maharashtra's Palghar district on alert over Congo fever; all you need to know

 The Palghar administration on Tuesday asked authorities to stay alert against a possible spread of the Congo fever in the Maharashtra district.
DNA

Mumbai Crime: Fake RC smartcard racket busted; two arrested

Mumbai Crime: Fake RC smartcard racket busted; two arrested Mumbai crime branch has arrested two men and busted the racket of fake Registration Certificate (RC) of different Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this