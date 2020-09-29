Maharashtra's Palghar district on alert over Congo fever; all you need to know

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger through the heart of the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra took part in the interaction. They shared their views on farm laws and raised concerns over minimum support price. The 10-minute-long interaction was telecast on Gandhi's social media handles. "The three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts. We need to oppose this not just for farmers but also for the country," the Congress leader said. President Kovind gave his assent to the controversial farm bills on Sunday. The three bills were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:59 Published on September 29, 0973