Maharashtra's Palghar district on alert over Congo fever; all you need to know

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger through the heart of the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra took part in the interaction. They shared their views on farm laws and raised concerns over minimum support price. The 10-minute-long interaction was telecast on Gandhi's social media handles. "The three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts. We need to oppose this not just for farmers but also for the country," the Congress leader said. President Kovind gave his assent to the controversial farm bills on Sunday. The three bills were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.
At least one person died, and three were seriously injured after a fire broke out at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Maharashtra's Palghar on August 17. Fire tenders are on spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.
Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Waterlogging was seen in Vandana Cinema area of Thane district in Maharashtra. There..
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The..
Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister on Monday sought answers from the Central... Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express