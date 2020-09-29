Global  
 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19, advised home quarantine

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the senior BJP leader said that he underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning and tested positive for the deadly virus.



The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha: Over 400 staffers test positive for Coronavirus|Oneindia News

Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha: Over 400 staffers test positive for Coronavirus|Oneindia News 01:08

 Amid growing demands for Puri Srimandir to be reopened for devotees, Over 400 staffers at the Jagannath temple have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. This comes as nine of these patients have succumbed to the virus, 16 are undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 hospital in Odisha's capital city...

