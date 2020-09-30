Global  
 

Hathras gangrape victim`s body cremated by Uttar Pradesh police despite protests by family

Zee News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In a surprising turn of events, Uttar Pradesh police cremated the body of the woman who was gangraped and murdered allegedly by four men in Hathras at around 3 AM on Wednesday (September 30).
