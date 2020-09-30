Global  
 

Hathras gangrape victim's body cremated by Uttar Pradesh police despite protests by family

Zee News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In a surprising turn of events, Uttar Pradesh police cremated the body of the woman who was gangraped and murdered allegedly by four men in Hathras at around 3 AM on Wednesday (September 30).
0
 A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a...

