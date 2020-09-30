Global  
 

Pvt hospitals took undue advantage of COVID-19 situation by overcharging patients: Maharashtra minister

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Maharashtra minister for public health and family welfare Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said private hospitals and diagnostic centres have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Tope, speaking at an event organised by the western region of industry body CII, said there have been instances of these private...
