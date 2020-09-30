Global  
 

Babri demolition case: How many years can court sentence, if Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati found guilty

DNA Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
There are a total of 32 accused in the Ayodhya Babri demolition case, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Union Minister Uma Bharti, and Vinay Katiyar.
News video: Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

 A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused in the case. Ram Temple Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das and...

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar..
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Special CBI court acquits all in Babri demolition case

 The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh,..
BREAKING: CBI acquits LK Advani, MM Joshi & others in Babri Masjid demolition case

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted.
Babri Demolition Case Verdict: All 32 accused acquitted including Advani, Joshi, Uma, Kalyan Singh

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted including..
Babri verdict: BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Bharti unlikely to be present in court

 BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, all accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, are unlikely to be present in the trial court on..
Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls [Video]

Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls

Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. The comment was made weeks before the state goes to polls. LJP is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance which is currently in power in the state. The other members are BJP and the Janata Dal (United), and they have already declared that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the state. The NDA is yet to conclude seat-sharing talks, as well. Bihar will vote in 3 phases to choose MLAs to the 243-seat Assembly. Voting will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 in the shadow of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Results of the elections will be announced by the Election Commission on November 10, 2020.

Almost 3 decades after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob in December 1992, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence. The..

