Hathras rape: Priyanka Gandhi demands Yogi Adityanath's resignation; UP govt forms 3-member SIT probe panel

DNA Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
After politics erupted on the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in a fast track court and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the matter.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital 01:38

 Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The victim was admitted in Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to...

