#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia: Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta and other celebs express anger over forceful cremation of rape victim Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Bollywood celebs have taken to their twitter handles to express their angst over the forceful cremation of the Hathras rap victim. Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Preity Zinta and others are shocked to the core. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut lauds Bhumi Pujan at Ram temple site



Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Rananut and several other celebs have lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:46 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this