Jai Shri Ram: Advani on being acquitted from Babri demolition case

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned' 02:35

 Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: LK Advani and others acquitted welcome judgement, term it as historic

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar..
DNA

Special CBI court acquits all in Babri demolition case

 The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh,..
IndiaTimes

