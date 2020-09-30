Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in his apartment; family claims murder
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Akshat Utkarsh was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. His body was taken to his native place on Tuesday. His family claims he was murdered. Scroll down to read the whole story...
