Babri Masjid demolition: Will appeal against special CBI court verdict, says AIMPLB Wednesday, 30 September 2020

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said that it is not satisfied with the special CBI verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case and it will appeal against it in a higher court. 👓 View full article