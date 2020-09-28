Satyamev Jayate, says Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict

Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM



Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. The family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30 am." Earlier, family claimed that UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without their consent at wee hours of Sep 30. CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to form an SIT to investigate in the case and the team will submit a report within 7 days. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published now