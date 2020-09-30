India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The missile, launched from a land-based facility in Odisha, is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range. The missile was launched with an indigenous booster.
India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine..
Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) successfully test-fired on October 01 defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK ranges..
India successfully tested fired the indigenously made laser-guided anti-tank guided missile in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of..
