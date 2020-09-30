Global  
 

India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast.



