India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )









#India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile #BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the... India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast.#India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended- range supersonic cruise missile #BrahMos with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the 👓 View full article

