Forcible cremation shameful move of Uttar Pradesh government: Rahul Gandhi

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates



Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 42 minutes ago Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital



A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:53 Published 22 hours ago No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this