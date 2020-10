Delhi: Massage parlour goons run over cop after assaulting customer Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Armed with a baseball bat, two massage parlour employees thrashed a man over payment issues in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and when a policeman tried to intervene, the duo ran their car over him, dragging him to several metres and injuring him badly. 👓 View full article

