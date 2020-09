You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal



Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:24 Published 3 hours ago Congress on Babri verdict: Demolition was an ILLEGAL ACT | Oneindia News



Congress reacted to the acquittal of 36 accused in the Babri demolition case, calling the special CBI court's decision contrary to the Supreme Court's observation. Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:25 Published 4 hours ago Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court to pronounce verdict



Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict today (September 30) in Babri Masjid demolition case. Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tightened at the court.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this