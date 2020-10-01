PM Modi extends greetings to President Kovind on his birthday
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () "Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.
Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51Published
Farmers of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur praised the farm laws. They showed confidence in the government and said that the farm laws are in complete favor of the farmers as it will get them the correct rates of their yield. The three farm bills which were passed by Parliament earlier this month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger through the heart of the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra took part in the interaction. They shared their views on farm laws and raised concerns over minimum support price. The 10-minute-long interaction was telecast on Gandhi's social media handles. "The three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts. We need to oppose this not just for farmers but also for the country," the Congress leader said. President Kovind gave his assent to the controversial farm bills on Sunday. The three bills were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:59Published