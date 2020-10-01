Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi extends greetings to President Kovind on his birthday

IndiaTimes Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates [Video]

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:51Published

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

MP farmers extend support for farm laws [Video]

MP farmers extend support for farm laws

Farmers of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur praised the farm laws. They showed confidence in the government and said that the farm laws are in complete favor of the farmers as it will get them the correct rates of their yield. The three farm bills which were passed by Parliament earlier this month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre [Video]

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger through the heart of the farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra took part in the interaction. They shared their views on farm laws and raised concerns over minimum support price. The 10-minute-long interaction was telecast on Gandhi's social media handles. "The three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts. We need to oppose this not just for farmers but also for the country," the Congress leader said. President Kovind gave his assent to the controversial farm bills on Sunday. The three bills were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:59Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New video shows moment bunch of gas-filled balloons EXPLODES at birthday party for Indian PM [Video]

New video shows moment bunch of gas-filled balloons EXPLODES at birthday party for Indian PM

Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday yesterday (September 19th) with parties and rallies across the country. An event in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published
Watch: Balloon blast at PM Modi birthday fest in Chennai, BJP workers injured [Video]

Watch: Balloon blast at PM Modi birthday fest in Chennai, BJP workers injured

A mishap occurred during celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in Chennai on September 17. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party had collected helium balloons as part of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Huge bunch of gas-filled balloons EXPLODES at birthday party for Indian PM [Video]

Huge bunch of gas-filled balloons EXPLODES at birthday party for Indian PM

Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday yesterday (September 19th) with parties and rallies across the country. An event in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi extends greetings to President Kovind on his birthday

 "Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Will PM Modi hold another 'Namaste Trump' rally to honour his dear friend, says Chidambaram
IndiaTimes

The Lynching Of Democracy In India – OpEd

The Lynching Of Democracy In India – OpEd Mr Narendra Damodardas Modi is a consummated practitioner of remorseless Hindutva politics of hate. He does not spare a moment to capture the headlines with his...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this