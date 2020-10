Abhishek Bachchan reveals of getting dropped from a few films after Drona flopped; says, 'It was very difficult to get cast' Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in The Big Bull, which is based on real-life events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this