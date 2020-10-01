Gandhi Jayanti Special: Mahatma's real-life experiences that showcase his philosophy



American Activist Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 10th death anniversary in 1958. The American activist paid homage to India’s ‘father of the nation’ through the pages of the Hindustan Times. From HT Archives, we bring you the column that King wrote in 1958. Watch the video to know more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published now Watch: How Mahatma Gandhi's ‘passive resistance’ inspired Nelson Mandela



Mahatma Gandhi inspired millions across the globe with his ideals. From 'non-violence' to 'satyagraha', Gandhi's legacy transcends borders and generations. Among the many that Gandhi inspired was Nelson Mandela, the social rights activist, politician and philanthropist who went on to become South Africa's first Black president. Gandhi's concept of passive resistance appealed to Mandela, who employed similar strategies in his battle against apartheid in South Africa. 'Gandhi's magnificent example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression was one of his many legacies to our country and to the world. He showed us that it was necessary to brave imprisonment if truth and justice were to triumph over evil. The values of tolerance, mutual respect and unity for which he stood and acted had a profound influence on our liberation movement, and on my own thinking,' Mandela had said in a speech. Watch this video to find out how Gandhi and his ideas inspired Nelson Mandela and why the anti-apartheid icon was referred to as the 'Gandhi of South Africa' Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published now

