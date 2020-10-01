Gandhi Jayanti Special: Mahatma's real-life experiences that showcase his philosophy
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () There were three basic philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi, the first of which was the use of brooms to remove social filth. Second, to strengthen collective prayer by rising above the bonds of caste and religion. Third, the charkha, which later became a symbol of self-reliance and unity.
American Activist Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 10th death anniversary in 1958. The American activist paid homage to India’s ‘father of the nation’ through the pages of the Hindustan Times. From HT Archives, we bring you the column that King wrote in 1958. Watch the video to know more.
Mahatma Gandhi inspired millions across the globe with his ideals. From ‘non-violence’ to ‘satyagraha’, Gandhi’s legacy transcends borders and generations. Among the many that Gandhi inspired was Nelson Mandela, the social rights activist, politician and philanthropist who went on to become South Africa’s first Black president. Gandhi’s concept of passive resistance appealed to Mandela, who employed similar strategies in his battle against apartheid in South Africa. ‘Gandhi's magnificent example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression was one of his many legacies to our country and to the world. He showed us that it was necessary to brave imprisonment if truth and justice were to triumph over evil. The values of tolerance, mutual respect and unity for which he stood and acted had a profound influence on our liberation movement, and on my own thinking,’ Mandela had said in a speech. Watch this video to find out how Gandhi and his ideas inspired Nelson Mandela and why the anti-apartheid icon was referred to as the ‘Gandhi of South Africa’
To spread awareness for COVID testing, a 10-year-old boy Vihan Bora from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his COVID test. He appealed to the people of the country get themselves tested..
A pair of glasses belonging to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi sold at a UK auction for £260,000 (340,327 USD) on Friday (August 21), weeks after an envelope containing them was left hanging..