Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies across Punjab from October 3

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across Punjab from October 3 to 5, in protest against the Centre's recently enacted farm laws, party sources said on Thursday.



Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre 02:59

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger...

