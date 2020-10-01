Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies across Punjab from October 3
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across Punjab from October 3 to 5, in protest against the Centre's recently enacted farm laws, party sources said on Thursday.
Joined by #Punjab Chief Minister #AmarinderSingh (@capt_amarinder), Congress leader...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of 'breaking the back' of informal sector through its policies. He said that the farm laws are like a dagger...
Punjab youth Congress Workers set a tractor on fire near India gate early Monday morning in protest against the Farm legislations against which farmers in Punjab and Haryana, India's grain bowl, have..