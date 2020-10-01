Global  
 

Hathras case: UP police should have been more sensitive, says BJP MP Kirit Solanki

IndiaTimes Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
UP Police needed to be "more sensitive and responsible" as their actions triggered anger among people following the cremation of the Hathras Dalit woman in dead of night, head of the parliamentary panel on the welfare of SCs/STs and BJP MP Kirit Solanki said on Thursday.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother

Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother 01:40

 In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim's brother said, "No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to...

Hathras woman not raped: UP Police

 A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at..
IndiaTimes
AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case [Video]

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is supporting them." Protesters raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. They also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published
Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital [Video]

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:53Published

‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar [Video]

‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it. "The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said. "Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:40Published

Punjab, Kerala CMs condemn manhandling, arrest of Rahul Gandhi by UP police

 Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" and arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his Hathras, Uttar..
DNA
Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police [Video]

Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case. He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses including delay in filing the FIR and their attempt to push the episode under the carpet. Singh said that the hasty cremation could have been due to the threat of the law and order situation worsening He however added that the family members should have been taken into confidence and the last rites should have been performed by a family member and not a district official. The former top cop added that it is the police’s responsibility to incorporate the relevant sections in the FIR and also said that the investigation should have been more prompt. A Dalit girl was raped by four men on 14th September and she died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday evening. The Uttar Pradesh police has faced flak for the shoddy investigation and hurried cremation of the girl’s body. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:34Published

Congress has space for people to express concerns, BJP has none: Kapil Sibal

 Taking a dig at the BJP over its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal breaking ties with it on the farm bills issue, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple [Video]

Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

BJP's Naqvi says refrain from any political tourism on Hathras incident

 "The barbaric criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism. The probe teams are carrying out the investigation. But I think there should not be..
IndiaTimes

