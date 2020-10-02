Sonia Gandhi: Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Prime Minister on new farm laws which have been enacted. In a video statement, she said the Prime Minister was doing grave injustice to farmers by implementing the black laws. On the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi invoked both Gandhi and Lal... 👓 View full article

