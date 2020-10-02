Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonia Gandhi: Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Prime Minister on new farm laws which have been enacted. In a video statement, she said the Prime Minister was doing grave injustice to farmers by implementing the black laws. On the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi invoked both Gandhi and Lal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Agitation by farmers, Congress will emerge victorious: Sonia Gandhi [Video]

Agitation by farmers, Congress will emerge victorious: Sonia Gandhi

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 02 said, "Farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:45Published
Hathras case: ‘Politics tourism’ says BJP, Congress hits back [Video]

Hathras case: ‘Politics tourism’ says BJP, Congress hits back

Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government. The Union Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Watch: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Vs UP cops over march to Hathras; duo arrested [Video]

Watch: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Vs UP cops over march to Hathras; duo arrested

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi asks Cong.-ruled States to bring in their own farm laws

 This will alleviate farmers from grave injustice done by Modi govt, says statement.
Hindu


Tweets about this

shinenewshyd

shinenewshyd Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers: Sonia Gandhi 38 minutes ago

salimkaskar3

Salim Kaskar INC Message from Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi on the birth anniversary of farm-barn and farmer friendly, careta… https://t.co/BLk74bp53L 1 hour ago

amitksrawat

Amit Rawat RT @NH_India: #SoniaGandhi hit out at PM on new farm laws which have been enacted. In a video statement, she said the Prime Minister was do… 1 hour ago

vincysk

Vincy Sebastian RT @atti_cus: 2012: Mortal remains received by the Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh and CP Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. Father lit the funer… 1 hour ago

DavidAn27843798

David Antony Corrupt Congress, and it's allies, Pakistani Radicals, Lobbyists for Pakistan,are Organising Rapes and Crimes in… https://t.co/ddNiayxsFR 2 hours ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers: Sonia Gandhi @narendramodi #NarendraModi #SoniaGandhi #FarmBills https://t.co/lGsrxR3eKn 3 hours ago

NH_India

National Herald #SoniaGandhi hit out at PM on new farm laws which have been enacted. In a video statement, she said the Prime Minis… https://t.co/3jxfq2fakF 3 hours ago