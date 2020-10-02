Sonia Gandhi: Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Prime Minister on new farm laws which have been enacted. In a video statement, she said the Prime Minister was doing grave injustice to farmers by implementing the black laws. On the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi invoked both Gandhi and Lal...
On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 02 said, "Farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer'..
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..
