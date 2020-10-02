Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC. They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.
"The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order...
The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is...
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published