Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC. They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

"The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order...
