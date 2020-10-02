|
Gandhi's vision will continue to inspire us: Chinese ambassador to India
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. "Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today," Weidong tweeted on Friday.
|
|
