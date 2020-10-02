Global  
 

Gandhi's vision will continue to inspire us: Chinese ambassador to India

IndiaTimes Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. "Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today," Weidong tweeted on Friday.
Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

