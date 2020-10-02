Hathras incident: Massive protest in Delhi as hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar
Friday, 2 October 2020 () A massive protest erupted in Delhi on Friday evening as a number of civil society activists, students, women and political leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar against the alleged gangrape and death of a young woman in Hathras district and the UP government's response to it.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident. A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29. Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There...
Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders..
