Hathras incident: Massive protest in Delhi as hundreds gather at Jantar Mantar

IndiaTimes Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
A massive protest erupted in Delhi on Friday evening as a number of civil society activists, students, women and political leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar against the alleged gangrape and death of a young woman in Hathras district and the UP government's response to it.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hathras row: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

Hathras row: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar 01:11

 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident. A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29. Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There...

Hathras gang rape | Delhi metro stations closed, security beefed up at Jantar Mantar as hundreds gather to protest

 Besides ground force, senior police officers and paramilitary personnel have been deployed manage the crowd. The protest site has been barricaded by the police...
