On Gandhi Jayanti, Nathuram Godse trends again

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Gandhi Jayanti National holiday celebrated in India to mark the occasion of the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi Khadi store in Rajkot gets good response on Gandhi Jayanti



To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in Rajkot put sale on the products. The shop recorded good response from the people. The shop recorded sale of more than Rs 7 lakh on the first day despite COVID-19 crisis. The state government has given 20 per cent commission on Gujarat made Khadi. On October 2nd, world had celebrated 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:44 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on his birth anniversary



Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Ukraine's Kyiv on October 02. The statue was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar. Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated in several countries across the globe. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970 Gandhi Jayanti: Started from Sabarmati Ashram, CRPF's Divyang Yodha Cycle rally reaches Rajghat



The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02. The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Rajghat from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the last 16 days. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged-in the cycle rally at Rajghat. While speaking to ANI, Second in Command RK Singh said, "I lost a leg in anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2011. It didn't affect my personal life but a little impediment until my prosthetic leg. I started working out to be fit. I never actively played sports when all my limbs were intact. I started cycling later." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published on January 1, 1970

