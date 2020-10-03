Global  
 

Atal Tunnel: PM Modi to inaugurate world's longest highway tunnel in Himachal Pradesh today

DNA Saturday, 3 October 2020
The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.
Video Credit: Oneindia
News video: Atal tunnel OPEN: All you need to know in 10 points | Oneindia News

Atal tunnel OPEN: All you need to know in 10 points | Oneindia News 01:59

 The world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet has been inauguarted by PM Modi. It took 10 long years to be completed. This strategic roadway called the Atal tunnel after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee connects Manali with Leh and reduces travel time by 4 hours, cutting the distance short by 46...

Previous govts lacked courage to effect farm reforms due to poll-focused mindset: PM Modi

 Addressing his second public meeting after inaugurating Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said those protesting against the laws wanted farmers to..
IndiaTimes
Atal Tunnel to benefit local farmers, traders: PM Modi [Video]

Atal Tunnel to benefit local farmers, traders: PM Modi

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Oct 03 said that the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel will be beneficial for farmers and youth of Lahaul and Spiti. "With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will be benefitted," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. "Atal Tunnel will connect the youth of this entire region with many employment opportunities," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

'Himachal ka chhokra': PM's affectionate reference to Anurag Thakur

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to Union minister Anurag Thakur as "Himachal ka Chhokra", an apparent show of his support to the young Himachal..
IndiaTimes

'Nothing more important than interests of those protecting India': PM Modi after inauguration of Atal Tunnel

 The Atal tunnel will act as a lifeline for not just a big part of Himachal Pradesh but also for Ladakh, Modi said.
DNA

Atal Tunnel: World's longest highway tunnel to reduce distance between Manali, Leh by 46 km

 It is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The strategically important tunnel is 9.02 km long and it connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the..
IndiaTimes
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Chandigarh International Airport ahead of Atal Tunnel's inauguration [Video]

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Chandigarh International Airport ahead of Atal Tunnel's inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on October 03 to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The inauguration will take place at 10am today. PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Lahaul valley's Sissu after inaugurating the tunnel. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang [Video]

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 03. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were present during the inauguration. 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

PM Modi inaugurates strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

 Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, and the 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, the PMO said,..
IndiaTimes

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News [Video]

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News

Hathras Gangrape: UP top cop to finally pay visit; Smriti Irani says Rahul's visit to Hathras is for politics not justice; PM Modi inaugurates Atal tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh; UK report..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know [Video]

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published
Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi [Video]

Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published

Atal Tunnel will give new strength to border infrastructure: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the majestic Atal Tunnel, beneath the lofty Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, would give new...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Live: PM Modi to inaugurate Atal tunnel today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh at 10 am today. The 9.02 km long tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAMid-DayHinduIndian Express

Atal Tunnel opening: Modi takes swipe at Cong

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying India's defence interests were compromised under its rule, and...
IndiaTimes


