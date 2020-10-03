Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atal Tunnel: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world's longest highway tunnel

Mid-Day Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. Atal Tunnel, built by the Border Roads Organisation, is the longest highway tunnel in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi 01:57

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit [Video]

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit

Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:59Published
PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know [Video]

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published
Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur [Video]

Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur

Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Atal Tunnel: PM Modi to inaugurate world's longest highway tunnel in Himachal Pradesh today

 The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

PM Modi inaugurates strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang

 Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, and the 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, the PMO said,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

Tweets about this