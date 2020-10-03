Atal Tunnel: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world's longest highway tunnel
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. Atal Tunnel, built by the Border Roads Organisation, is the longest highway tunnel in the...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the...
Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding..
Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, and the 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, the PMO said,...