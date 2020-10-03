Atal Tunnel: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world's longest highway tunnel

‘Science at core of govt’s efforts’: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV summit



Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:59 Published 11 hours ago

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 16 hours ago