Atal Tunnel will give new strength to border infrastructure: PM Modi
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the majestic Atal Tunnel, beneath the lofty Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, would give new strength to India's border infrastructure. "It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time,...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi will be accompanied by the defence minister at the inauguration. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister..
Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding..
