Rafale fighter aircraft to feature in Air Force Day parade

IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action



The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th anniversary on 8th October, 2020. The Rafale jets will also take part in the air display at the Hindon airbase. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in the year 1932 and a parade is also conducted which witnesses a scintillating air display including various aircraft. Along with the Rafale jets, paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also performed during the full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base. Watch the full video of the dress rehearsal more details.

