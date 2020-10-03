Global  
 

Rafale fighter aircraft to feature in Air Force Day parade

IndiaTimes Saturday, 3 October 2020
The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft would feature in the Air Force Day parade on October 8, an Indian Air Force (IAF) official said on Saturday. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The force will celebrate its 88th anniversary this year with the annual parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad which includes air display of various aircraft.
The newly inducted Rafale jet has been put on display at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad during the full dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade. The Air Force is set to celebrate its 88th anniversary on 8th October, 2020. The Rafale jets will also take part in the air display at the Hindon airbase. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in the year 1932 and a parade is also conducted which witnesses a scintillating air display including various aircraft. Along with the Rafale jets, paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also performed during the full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base. Watch the full video of the dress rehearsal more details.

Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted full dress rehearsal and air drills at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also underwent full dress rehearsal. The newly-inducted Rafale fighters will be the main attraction of the parade this year. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.

 The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Air Force Day parade on October 8, an Indian Air Force (IAF) official said on Saturday.
Ahead of its 88th anniversary, Indian Air Force conducted air drills and full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad on October 06. Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performed a drill during the rehearsal of IAF Day parade. Flares also fired by a fighter aircraft today during the rehearsal. The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8th October every year.

On October 8, 2020 India celebrates its 88th Air Force Day. On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established by the British Empire, formed under the Indian Air Force Act. Lets take a look..

 The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft would feature in the Air Force Day parade on October 8, an Indian Air Force (IAF) official said on Saturday. The Air...
