You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Congress showed its true colours: Dharmendra Pradhan on tractor blazed near India Gate



Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues. Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published 5 days ago 400 petrol pumps, 1,200 LPG distributors opened in last 6 years in Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing on September 13. Speaking on today's inauguration of Durgapur-Banka section of Paradip-Muzaffarpur.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15 Published 3 weeks ago PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar



Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this