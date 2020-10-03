Unlock 5: Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for restaurants set to re-open from Oct 5

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
With world's largest diamond trading complex coming up in Surat by 2022, many diamond manufacturers are shifting base from Mumbai to this Gujarat city. Although Surat manufactures almost 80 percent of the diamonds in the world, the export and other dealings take place largely in Mumbai. However, due to expensive rents and delay in export in Mumbai, businesses are getting attracted to Surat, already a hub of diamond manufacturing, to shift their business needs. Shivam Navadiya, a diamond manufacturer, mentioned the above reasons for his decision to return to Surat. Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) said that bookings for around 4500 offices at upcoming Surat Diamond Bourse have already been placed, and small diamond businessmen have already shifted from Mumbai due to halt in business in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A major fire destroyed at least half a dozen shops in a commercial complex in Maharashtra. The fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center at Ghodbunder in Thane (west). The shopping complex is part of a sprawling housing colony located on GB Road. The incident took place on Friday morning and no casualty reported till last report came in. Thane Fire Brigade personnel and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) were engaged in firefighting operations. Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers were pressed into service. An RDMC official said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:04Published
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:22Published
Ministry of Home Affairs on August 29 issued guidelines for fourth stage of unlock. Metro rail services will be allowed with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, in this regard Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The Centre announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programs on Sunday. The SOPs were announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. SOPs include social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks. Javadekar added that shooting can be started using these SOPs. The SOPs have been released in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. SOPs have been finalized after consulting health and home ministries. "Shooting of films, TV serials was stopped due to COVID for the last 6 months. Some states had given permissions so it had somehow started in places. We have issued SOPs for shooting as per international experience, consulting Health ministry and Home ministry," Javadekar said. He added, "Apart from actors, all others will have to wear masks during shoots. Social distancing will also have to be followed by all. This is an important aspect of the economy and employs millions of people. We have issued SOPs to facilitate the production activity to resume.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:49Published
Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 06, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. He said, "Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar IPS officer is unprofessional. Even, Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter. Still, there is no positive response from them (Mumbai police). I had hopes that they'll free him by evening or night but when I talked to them they told me that Tiwari has still not been freed." Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari came to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. On Aug 04, BMC Addl Municipal Commissioner wrote to IGP Patna (Central) over quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer, in Mumbai. The letter reads, 'He can conduct proceedings with Maharashtra Govt's concerned officials on digital platforms like Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet or other such platforms.'