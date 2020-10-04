UPSC Prelims 2020 exam on October 4 - Know exam rules, shift timings and other important guidelines
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday (October 4). It is to be noted that the exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31 but it is was deferred due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
As the students brace themselves for the UPSC Prelims exam 2020 slated to take place on October 4th, nervousness and anxiety runs high. Abhishek Sharma, Chairman of the Civil Academy at Meerut who prepares students for the civil services exam joins for a very helpful discussion on how should students...
Ruling out any possibility, the Union Public service commission told Supreme Court that the Civil service exam scheduled on October 4th can't be postponed over the raging Coronavirus Pandemic. The top..