Mumbai: Byculla resident shocked to see his name & other details were wrong in birth certificate

Mid-Day Saturday, 3 October 2020
Mumbai: Byculla resident shocked to see his name & other details were wrong in birth certificateByculla-based advocate, Savio Fialho, was recently in for a rude shock when he looked up his birth records online. Fialho entered his registration number and other details in the BMC's online portal for birth certificates, only to find that his name was blank and his permanent address was missing. His time of birth was wrong and...
