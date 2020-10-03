Mumbai: Byculla resident shocked to see his name & other details were wrong in birth certificate
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Byculla-based advocate, Savio Fialho, was recently in for a rude shock when he looked up his birth records online. Fialho entered his registration number and other details in the BMC's online portal for birth certificates, only to find that his name was blank and his permanent address was missing. His time of birth was wrong and...
