Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at 65 due to COVID-19 infection

Zee News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Maharathy was 65-years-old and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this