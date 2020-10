You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SSR's family demands CBI investigation against AIIMS team, says Lawyer



Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh during a press conference on October 07 demanded CBI investigation against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' team which was investigating the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published 10 hours ago Written to CBI for formation of new forensic team: SSR's family lawyer



Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on October 07 came down heavy on All India Institute of Medical Sciences' report which ruled out the possibility of murder. Vikas Singh informed that a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published 11 hours ago Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty



Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Retired CBI officer among two arrested in Rs 25-lakh bribery case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two people including its former SP NMP Sinha and registered a case against six accused in a Rs 25...

DNA 4 days ago





Tweets about this