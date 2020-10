Rajasthan PTET exam 2020: Result announced; check ptetdcb2020.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan PTET exam 2020 got their result on Sunday (October 5). The Rajasthan government declared the PTET 2020 result on ptetdcb2020.com. 👓 View full article

