|
How do you fight when cancer, COVID-19 collide?
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
In the over six months since COVID-19 hit Mumbai, the ride has certainly not been a smooth one for anyone. For patients and doctors already battling cancer, the fight for survival achieved a host of new dimensions. Armed with its expertise, the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Parel became the obvious choice to fight the two Cs....
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this