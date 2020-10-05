Global  
 

How do you fight when cancer, COVID-19 collide?

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
How do you fight when cancer, COVID-19 collide?In the over six months since COVID-19 hit Mumbai, the ride has certainly not been a smooth one for anyone. For patients and doctors already battling cancer, the fight for survival achieved a host of new dimensions. Armed with its expertise, the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Parel became the obvious choice to fight the two Cs....
