CLAT result 2020 today: Here’s how to check marks

Ballot drop boxes were delivered this week, voters didn't waste time to use them
Today, marks 34 days until the November election and voting is already underway in Maryland.
Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours
This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking..
Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck Driving Video
Truck manufacturer Daimler Trucks presented its technology strategy for the electrification of its vehicles, ranging from urban distribution to international long-haul transport, thus reaffirming its..