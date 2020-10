Neha Kakkar to marry singer Rohanpreet Singh this October? Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

If the latest reports are to be believed, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are madly in love with each other and going to tie the knot on October 24 in Delhi. 👓 View full article

