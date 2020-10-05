Two CRPF personnel killed as terrorists attack security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar Central Jail gets upgrade to offer facilities to inmates



To make prison self-reliant, J-K Govt upgraded facilities in Central Jail of Srinagar with the setup of a welfare block. These facilities include interview block which has sound proof separate cabins for male and female inmates and child friendly corner too for family visits. Prisoners can also avail other facilities at barber shop, gymnasium, bakery shop, recreational hall and inmate calling service. A canteen has also been set up to provide all the essential things to inmates in the welfare block. The aim of this welfare block is to make jail self-sufficient and to skills to inmates and to provide them all facilities inside jail.

