Two CRPF personnel killed as terrorists attack security forces in Srinagar

IndiaTimes Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Two CRPF personnel were killed as terrorists attacked a security forces party in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.​​​Terrorists opened fire at a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge this afternoon, a police official said. The injured personnel were taken to the Army's 92 base hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack

Watch: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore terror attack 01:36

 A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their injuries. Terrorists had opened fire at a road opening party of CRPF soldiers around 12:50 pm on...

Srinagar terror attack: CM Shivraj meets kin of slain CRPF jawan in MP's Rewa [Video]

Srinagar terror attack: CM Shivraj meets kin of slain CRPF jawan in MP's Rewa

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met family members of slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Dhirendra Tripathi in Rewa on October 07, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Srinagar. Two soldiers lost their lives after terrorists fired upon road opening party (ROP) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Tangan bypass, on outskirts of Srinagar city on October 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Lashkar Terrorists Behind Attack On CRPF In Srinagar Identified: Police

 The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists behind Monday's attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) road-opening party in Jammu and Kashmir have been..
Srinagar Central Jail gets upgrade to offer facilities to inmates [Video]

Srinagar Central Jail gets upgrade to offer facilities to inmates

To make prison self-reliant, J-K Govt upgraded facilities in Central Jail of Srinagar with the setup of a welfare block. These facilities include interview block which has sound proof separate cabins for male and female inmates and child friendly corner too for family visits. Prisoners can also avail other facilities at barber shop, gymnasium, bakery shop, recreational hall and inmate calling service. A canteen has also been set up to provide all the essential things to inmates in the welfare block. The aim of this welfare block is to make jail self-sufficient and to skills to inmates and to provide them all facilities inside jail.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:58Published
Kashmir: Terrorists attack BJP leader in Ganderbal, PSO killed in crossfire [Video]

Kashmir: Terrorists attack BJP leader in Ganderbal, PSO killed in crossfire

Militants attacked a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard dead. The militants shot at on Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal. In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, one militant was also killed. The wreath-laying ceremony of the killed constable Mohd Altaf was held in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Three unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian [Video]

Three unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in J&K's Shopian on October 7. Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian on October 6 after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
2 terrorists killed in encounter in JandK's Shopian [Video]

2 terrorists killed in encounter in JandK's Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sugan area of JandK's Shopian on October 07. The operation is still underway. The encounter broke out on evening of Oct 06. More..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
JandK terror attack: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF personnel held in Srinagar [Video]

JandK terror attack: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF personnel held in Srinagar

The wreath laying ceremony of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 6. Jawans lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pampore on October 5...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

IndiaTimes

LeT militants behind Monday’s attack on CRPF personnel in J&K identified: IGP Kashmir

 “We are conducting operations and soon they will be neutralised,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, said.
Hindu

LeT behind Monday’s attack on CRPF personnel in J&K: IGP Kashmir
Indian Express


