Two CRPF personnel killed as terrorists attack security forces in Srinagar
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Two CRPF personnel were killed as terrorists attacked a security forces party in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.Terrorists opened fire at a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge this afternoon, a police official said. The injured personnel were taken to the Army's 92 base hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.
