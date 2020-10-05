Jee Advanced 2020 Result: Topper Chirag Falor will not take admission in IITs, chose this famous institute instead

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out



A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.

