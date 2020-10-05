Global  
 

Jee Advanced 2020 Result: Topper Chirag Falor will not take admission in IITs, chose this famous institute instead

DNA Monday, 5 October 2020
Chirag Falor is also the JEE Advanced 2020 topper overall with boys, while Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee Zone topped the girls' rank with AIR-17. The women topper of IIT Bombay Zone is Niyati Mehta securing 62nd position in the AIR.
News video: JEE-Advanced results announced: Pune Boy Chirag Falor tops exam|Oneindia News

JEE-Advanced results announced: Pune Boy Chirag Falor tops exam|Oneindia News 01:06

 Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Advanced as the results were announced on Monday. The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. While Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females. IIT-Delhi...

Travellers from Dubai, UK contributed maximum Covid-19 importations into India: IIT

 he study has also found that infected cases from Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh played less role in spreading the disease outside their communities...
PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati [Video]

PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also present at the event. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready."

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out [Video]

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out

A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.

JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website [Video]

JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the topper list for JEE Main result 2020. A total of 24 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6..

