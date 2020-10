Mumbai: Customs joint commissioner booked for brutally caning trader, denies charges Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Joint Commissioner in Customs department has been booked for mercilessly caning a trader who was summoned by the officer at his Ballard Estate office regarding an investigation.



The 28-year-old complainant Nallakannan Lingathar, who owns two trading companies - Deltron International and Subsea Corporation in *Goregoan*,...

