Vinod Khanna birth anniversary: Akshaye Khanna on Osho's influence over his father, 'As a 5-year old, it was impossible to understand it'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Child Slayer Diane Downs’ Daughter Becky Babcock Pleads To Find Birth Father



Infamous child murderer Diane Downs’ daughter Becky Babcock is hoping to find her birth father. "I know my biological mother's half of the story," Babcock told daytime talker Dr. Oz. "I know that,.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu



The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago CM Soren pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary



Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi on Oct 02. Governor Draupadi Murmu also paid tribute to father of the nation. The country is celebrating.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Vinod Khanna birth anniversary: When Akshaye Khanna recalled his father leaving family to become Osho's follower Akshaye Khanna had spoken at length about his father and late actor Vinod Khanna leaving family and film industry to become Osho's follower back in the 80s.

DNA 1 week ago





Tweets about this